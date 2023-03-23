Odisha man kills wife, spends two days with her body before ending life

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a chilling incident, a man killed his wife and spent two days with her body before hanging himself to death in Sundargarh district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Gandhipada hamlet under Damkuda village within Talsara police limits in Subdegea block. Hemanta Dandasena (28) reportedly smothered his wife Reshma (20) to death with a pillow on Sunday night. After keeping her body in the house for almost two days, he killed himself on Tuesday afternoon.

Hemanta married Reshma in June last year and left for Goa to work as a migrant labourer. He returned to his village 20 days back. Since then, the couple was living in separate rooms.

Sources said Hemanta and Reshma were last seen together on Sunday evening. When Reshma did not come out of her room, family members became suspicious. On being asked about his wife, Hemanta said she was unwell and sleeping. He then went to Reshma’s room and locked the door from inside.

On Tuesday, family members knocked on the door but there was no response. Suspecting foul play, they broke into the room and found Reshma’s partially-decomposed body lying on the bed while Hemanta was hanging from the ceiling.

Police said prima facie, it appears Reshma was smothered to death by her husband with a pillow.

Finding no way to hide his crime or out of guilt, Hemanta might have hanged himself from the ceiling of the room.

Family members said there was no marital conflict between the couple and they were on good terms. “We have no idea why Hemanta killed his wife and took the extreme step,” they added.

Talsara IIC Shradhanjali Subudhi said Hemanta reportedly suspected his wife’s character. He may have killed Reshma on suspicion of infidelity before hanging himself.

Police seized both the bodies and sent those to hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.

