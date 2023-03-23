Sambalpur DHH to have ICU by May

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district headquarters hospital (DHH), Sambalpur is likely to get an intensive care unit (ICU) by May this year. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Pankaj Patel said, “The government has planned to open ICUs at all DHHs across the state. The 12-bed ICU at Sambalpur DHH will also be started by May this year”.

The ICU will function from a four-storey building on the DHH premises. A doctor and a nurse of the hospital will undergo training to run the ICU next month. Once their training is complete, they will train other doctors here to run the facility, Patel said.

After the first wave of Covid-19 in December 2020, the district administration had planned to set up an ICU at the DHH by utilising the beds procured for Covid hospital. However, the project could not materialise due to several reasons including lack of trained technicians and doctors.

A large population of the district as well as nearby Jharsuguda and Deogarh depend on Sambalpur DHH. Though the hospital has basic healthcare facilities, critical patients are being shifted to VIMSAR, Burla due to the absence of ICU facility.

