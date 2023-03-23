Senior leader and former minister Manmohan Samal back as BJP's Odisha president

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the 2024 elections, the BJP has changed its state leadership and appointed senior leader and former minister Manmohan Samal as the party's Odisha unit president.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda made the fresh appointments of heads of three states, including Odisha, on Thursday.

Samal, 64, who had served as party president twice in 1998 and 2000, replaced Samir Mohanty as the chief of the Odisha BJP.

He was first elected to the legislative assembly from Dhamnagar constituency in 2004 and became Revenue and Disaster Management Minister in the BJP-BJD coalition government.

The senior BJP leader had to resign from his post in December 2008 over his alleged sexcapades at Odisha Niwas in New Delhi. He had then unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Bhandaripokhari and Chandabali in 2009 and 2014.

Known for his organisational leadership, Samal is said to have been rewarded by being reappointed as the state BJP president for the party's splendid performance in the recently concluded Dhamnagar by-poll. As in-charge of the by-poll, he ensured the victory of BJP candidate Suraj Suryavanshi, dealing a huge blow to the ruling BJD.

Starting his career in student politics while studying in Bhadrak college, Samal was elected president of the college students union in 1979 and held various posts in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthy Parishad (ABVP). He had joined the BJP in 1982 and was also elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2000.

Samal was a member of the committee on Urban and Rural Development in 2000 and member of consultative committee for the Ministry of Railways.

