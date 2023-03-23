Speeding car mows down 3 schoolboys in Odisha

By Express News Service

SONEPUR : Three boys on way home from school were killed after being run over by a speeding car near Saradhapalli chowk on Sonepur-Binka road here on Wednesday.

The deceased are Subrat Bhoi, Rajesh Pera and Raja Pera, all aged 11 years and students of Class VI in Saradhapalli Government Primary School. Another student of Class VIII, identified as Kapila Bhue (13), was grievously injured in the accident.

Sources said the tragic mishap took place at around 11 am. A group of students of Saradhapalli was returning from the school after appearing the ongoing annual examinations. A car speeding towards Binka hit them near Saradhapalli chowk. While one of the students was killed on the spot, three others sustained critical injuries.

Locals rushed the injured trio to Sonepur hospital where one of them died. The remaining two students were shifted to VIMSAR, Burla after their condition deteriorated. However, one of them succumbed to injuries on way.

Following the mishap, tension flared up in Saradhapalli village as locals blocked the Sonepur-Binka road. On being informed, Sonepur sub-collector Ipsita Priyadarshini Mishra and a team of police rushed to the protest site and held discussion with the agitating locals. Subsequently, the road blockade was lifted.

Sources said the driver of the car involved in the accident was caught by locals and handed over to police. Adequate police force has been deployed in Saradhapalli to maintain law and order. Further investigation is underway.

On the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 3 lakh compensation for the families of each of the deceased children and Rs 50,000 for the injured student.

SONEPUR : Three boys on way home from school were killed after being run over by a speeding car near Saradhapalli chowk on Sonepur-Binka road here on Wednesday. The deceased are Subrat Bhoi, Rajesh Pera and Raja Pera, all aged 11 years and students of Class VI in Saradhapalli Government Primary School. Another student of Class VIII, identified as Kapila Bhue (13), was grievously injured in the accident. Sources said the tragic mishap took place at around 11 am. A group of students of Saradhapalli was returning from the school after appearing the ongoing annual examinations. A car speeding towards Binka hit them near Saradhapalli chowk. While one of the students was killed on the spot, three others sustained critical injuries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Locals rushed the injured trio to Sonepur hospital where one of them died. The remaining two students were shifted to VIMSAR, Burla after their condition deteriorated. However, one of them succumbed to injuries on way. Following the mishap, tension flared up in Saradhapalli village as locals blocked the Sonepur-Binka road. On being informed, Sonepur sub-collector Ipsita Priyadarshini Mishra and a team of police rushed to the protest site and held discussion with the agitating locals. Subsequently, the road blockade was lifted. Sources said the driver of the car involved in the accident was caught by locals and handed over to police. Adequate police force has been deployed in Saradhapalli to maintain law and order. Further investigation is underway. On the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 3 lakh compensation for the families of each of the deceased children and Rs 50,000 for the injured student.