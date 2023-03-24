Home States Odisha

Amid RBT scare, leopard fear stalks villagers

The big cat is frequently straying into villages near Sunabeda sanctuary since last one week

Published: 24th March 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:  Amid the panic over a suspected Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) lurking near Soseng gram panchayat within Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary, a leopard has made its presence felt in nearby Powertala and Taria Mahubhata villages, striking fear in the hearts of locals.

The half-eaten carcass of a calf, which was killed by the leopard on Wednesday night, was found between Amanara and Moharadihi villages, around 2 km from Powertala on Thursday. Sources said the leopard has been frequently straying into Powertala and Taria Mahubhata villages under Amanara panchayat near the sanctuary since the last one week.

Forester of Nuapada Territorial Range Chudanath Saraf said villagers spotted the calf’s carcass in the morning when they were collecting mahua flowers. “During investigation, we found pug marks of a leopard near the spot. The eating pattern also confirms it to be a leopard,” he added.

Reportedly, a female leopard along with two cubs is taking shelter inside a cave in the forest near Amanara panchayat. To feed its cubs, the leopard is undertaking hunting missions and frequently straying into human habitations. In the last around 20 days, the big cat has killed at least five cattle in the area. 
Though the Forest department has installed trap cameras at several places near the two villages, the leopard’s movement is yet to be captured as it is changing its route.

On the other hand, panic continues to grip villagers of Jalmadei village under Soseng panchayat because of a suspected RBT which is prowling in the area. The large cat reportedly killed a 65-year-old woman of the village on Sunday Night and the next day, preyed on a calf. Though the Forest department has refuted the claims of the big cat being an RBT, it is yet to identify the animal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Bengal Tiger leopard
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp