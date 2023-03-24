Home States Odisha

CBSE Class X examinees worried about maths paper

Students said even questions of five and three marks required long calculations and hence more time.

Published: 24th March 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

exams

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: CBSE students who appeared the Class X mathematics paper earlier this week, are a worried lot. They found the paper lengthy as well as tough because of the large number of competency-based questions. The question paper was divided into three sets. Students said even questions of five and three marks required long calculations and hence more time.

“In fact, each question needed a moderate to difficult level of calculation and the answers were in decimal forms which made it confusing for many of us,” said some of the students of the Bhubaneswar zone, requesting anonymity.

Stating there was no equal weightage for the three sets of questions, they said only set two had theorem questions which needed more time to complete. Besides, the case study questions were tricky and many could not comprehend the probability case study questions, they said.

The students further added only 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the questions in the maths examinations were from books prescribed by CBSE. “Overall, the question paper was unexpected and the Board should consider awarding grace marks during final evaluation,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE students Class X maths paper
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp