CBSE Class X examinees worried about maths paper

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: CBSE students who appeared the Class X mathematics paper earlier this week, are a worried lot. They found the paper lengthy as well as tough because of the large number of competency-based questions. The question paper was divided into three sets. Students said even questions of five and three marks required long calculations and hence more time.

“In fact, each question needed a moderate to difficult level of calculation and the answers were in decimal forms which made it confusing for many of us,” said some of the students of the Bhubaneswar zone, requesting anonymity.

Stating there was no equal weightage for the three sets of questions, they said only set two had theorem questions which needed more time to complete. Besides, the case study questions were tricky and many could not comprehend the probability case study questions, they said.

The students further added only 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the questions in the maths examinations were from books prescribed by CBSE. “Overall, the question paper was unexpected and the Board should consider awarding grace marks during final evaluation,” they said.

