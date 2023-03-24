Home States Odisha

Govt colleges to go green with solar panels

The department has roped in Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Ltd (GEDCOL) for the work.

Published: 24th March 2023

IREDA, Solar panel

Image used for representational purpose| Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has decided to install solar power systems on the campuses of 48 government degree colleges and 16 teacher education institutes under its jurisdiction as per Odisha Renewable Energy Policy 2022.

The department has roped in the Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Ltd (GEDCOL) for the work. The move will reduce the institutions’ electricity bills and help students in studies. Each institution pays at least Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh a month towards electricity bills.

Officials said there is a huge need for the development of rooftop or ground-mounted solar plants in their buildings for making the institutions self-sufficient for power generation, decreasing the cost of energy consumption and creating green campuses.

GEDCOL will be the sole executing agency for the installation of solar rooftop power systems in the institutions. The department on Thursday directed GEDCOL to examine the power requirements of all the institutions and begin work for the purpose.  

TAGS
Odisha Renewable Energy Policy 2022 solar power systems GEDCOL
