Land acquisition challenge for Rs 44.75 crore ROB project 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The delay in land acquisition and removal of encroachments has stalled the much-awaited road over bridge (ROB) project at Rajgangpur level-crossing in Sundargarh district. Jointly taken up by the Odisha government and the South Eastern Railway (SER), the under-construction project is running at least 26 months behind schedule. While the Works department is yet to start construction on its 570-metre stretch which includes approach roads at both ends, the SER has made significant progress in its work on the central portion of the ROB over the tracks on the highly-busy Howrah-Mumbai main line.

Sources said the Works department is unable to start work due to a delay in the acquisition of 2.06-acre private land and the alienation of around 5.6-acre government land. Incidentally, the district administration has shown alacrity in expediting land acquisition after the visit of 5T Secretary VK Pandian to Rajgangpur on March 12. Reviewing the status of the ROB project, Pandian instructed the officials concerned to remove bottlenecks at the earliest. Subsequently, the administration organised a public hearing on social impact assessment on March 18.

Executive engineer of Roads and Buildings (R&B) Division of the Works department Narayan Patel said the administration is expeditiously pursuing the land acquisition process. “We expect the notification under section 8(2) of Land Acquisition Act from the government in a couple of months following which the Works department would be in a position to call tender,” he said.

Patel further said the administration hopes to physically get land in six months. The Rajgangpur municipality has assured to remove encroachments and simultaneously, shifting of utilities will start.

Sources said the Works Department will require a minimum of two years to complete the project from the day of getting possession of land. The tentative project cost of the ROB is around Rs 44.75 crore of which the Works department’s share is Rs 23.84 crore.

