Manmohan Samal new state BJP chief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an unexpected move, the central leadership of BJP appointed senior leader and former minister Manmohan Samal as president of the party’s state unit ahead of the crucial 2024 elections.

“National president of the party Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed former minister Manmohan Samal as the state unit president of the party. His appointment will be with immediate effect,” said party’s national general secretary Arun Singh.

Samal will replace incumbent state party chief Samir Mohanty who completed his term in January this year. Samal who played key role in the party’s success in the recent by-election to the Dhamnagar Assembly seat was elected from the constituency in 2004 and went on to become Revenue and Disaster Management Minister in the BJD-BJP coalition government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Born in 1959, Samal (64) had served as party president twice in 1998 and 2000 before. He was a member of Rajya Sabha from 2000 and resigned from the upper house after his election to the Assembly in 2004.

The senior BJP leader had to resign from his post in December 2008 over his alleged sexcapades at Odisha Niwas in New Delhi. He had then unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Bhandaripokhari and Chandabali in 2009 and from Chandbali in 2014 and 2019.

Known for his organisational skills, Samal is said to have been rewarded by being reappointed as the state BJP president for the party’s splendid performance in the recently concluded Dhamnagar bypoll. As in-charge of the by-poll, he ensured the victory of BJP candidate Suraj Suryavanshi, dealing a huge blow to the ruling BJD.

Starting his career in student politics while studying in Bhadrak college, Samal was elected president of the college students union in 1979 and held various posts in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthy Parishad (ABVP). After his new assignment, Samal told media persons that the party will fight the next elections in the same spirit as it did in Dhamnagar.

Asserting that BJP will form the next government in the state, he said people are searching for an alternative. People will give befitting reply to the corrupt regime in the state in the next election.

Resentment is already brewing among people against the Odisha government and that will help throw this government out of power in 2024 general elections, said the new BJP chief adding, “People want an alternative and they have found it in the BJP.” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated Samal and said his experience will further strengthen the organisational activities of the party.

