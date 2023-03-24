Home States Odisha

Maoist dump unearthed in Balimela reserve forest

“BSF personnel and police are actively operating in the area to curb the Maoist menace and create a sense of security among the local population.

Published: 24th March 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border.

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A huge Maoist dump was unearthed from the Balimela Reserve Forest area between Lariguda and Taimal villages within Chitrakonda police limits on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border by the 88th battalion Border Security Force (BSF) here on Thursday.  

The Maoist items recovered from
Balimela reserve forest | Express

Sources said acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a Naxal dump in the areas, the 88th battalion BSF personnel during an intensive combing operation in the region, recovered a huge cache of explosives and arms including three steel tiffin IEDs (two litre each), two SBML guns, one barrel of SBML, 11 HE grenade and 28 non-electric detonators.

“BSF personnel and police are actively operating in the area to curb the Maoist menace and create a sense of security among the local population. Recovery of such a huge dump of IEDs, explosives & SBML guns during the ongoing Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) and Saheed Diwas (observed by Maoist outfit on March 23) would certainly demoralise the Naxals and their sympathisers,” stated a release of the BSF sector headquarters on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist dump Balimela Reserve Forest BSF
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp