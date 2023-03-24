Maoist dump unearthed in Balimela reserve forest

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A huge Maoist dump was unearthed from the Balimela Reserve Forest area between Lariguda and Taimal villages within Chitrakonda police limits on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border by the 88th battalion Border Security Force (BSF) here on Thursday.

The Maoist items recovered from

Balimela reserve forest | Express

Sources said acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a Naxal dump in the areas, the 88th battalion BSF personnel during an intensive combing operation in the region, recovered a huge cache of explosives and arms including three steel tiffin IEDs (two litre each), two SBML guns, one barrel of SBML, 11 HE grenade and 28 non-electric detonators.

“BSF personnel and police are actively operating in the area to curb the Maoist menace and create a sense of security among the local population. Recovery of such a huge dump of IEDs, explosives & SBML guns during the ongoing Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) and Saheed Diwas (observed by Maoist outfit on March 23) would certainly demoralise the Naxals and their sympathisers,” stated a release of the BSF sector headquarters on the day.

