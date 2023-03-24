Naveen, Mamata call for strong federal structure in country

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP-ruled Centre facing increasing pushback from opposition governments over rising interference in state affairs, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reasserted that the federal structure of the country should remain strong and permanent.

The two leaders made the statement after a meeting that lasted for over half an hour at Naveen’s residence here. Mamata called on Naveen before concluding her three-day visit to the state and returning to Bengal.

While the meeting had led to much speculations over Mamata’s efforts to forge a non-BJP, non-Congress Third Front, Naveen had already scotched such talk and the West Bengal CM too termed her visit a courtesy call. Stepping out of the meeting, both, however, called for a strong and permanent federal structure, hinting it may emerge as a common ground for regional political parties ahead of the 2024 elections.

“We discussed that the federal structure in India should remain strong and permanent,” Naveen told mediapersons with Mamata beside him. The West Bengal chief minister echoed Naveen’s views and said, “Our federal structure should be very strong and strengthened. I strongly support and appreciate this.” Mamata said she discussed nation’s safety and democratic rights of the people with Naveen. “Our people should be safe and sound,” she stated.

Both the leaders skipped questions on the possibility of a third front or a regional alliance for the 2024 general elections. “It was a courtesy meeting. There was no in-depth discussion on serious political matters. We share a very old friendship,” Naveen said.

“Why do you worry about elections? It is more than a year away,” Mamata said, adding she would not reply to political questions in the presence of a senior leader like Naveen as he may not like or support some of them. She, however, said media can ask her political questions when she is alone. “When I am alone, you ask all the political questions. I will give you a golden box,” she said.

Describing Naveen as a tall leader, she profusedly praised him and the state government officials for the hospitality extended to her. Mamata said this was her third visit to Naveen Nivas, the residence of the Odisha chief minister. Earlier, she had visited the place when she was a first-time MP for a meeting with former chief minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik. She was also invited to lunch along with other chief ministers to Naveen Nivas during the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting at Bhubaneswar.

The West Bengal chief minister said she is an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath and is building a temple for the deity at Digha. She invited Naveen to West Bengal. The West Bengal chief minister also thanked Naveen for providing two acre land for construction of Biswa Bangla Bhavan at Puri for tourists from her state.

Naveen presented the Trinamool Congress supremo with a ‘Sri Angavastra’ of Lord Jagannath along with a replica of the three chariots, a filigree art work and sweets. Mamata presented a shawl to Naveen. She also paid respects to Biju Babu and Gyan Patnaik by offering a ‘jamdani’ saree at their portrait.

