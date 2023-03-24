NGT suspends JSW project ECs in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has suspended environment clearances (ECs) obtained by JSW Steel for its Rs 65,000 crore integrated steel plant in Jagatsinghpur and a jetty owing to lack of proper evaluation of sourcing water from Mahanadi and public hearing before social impact assessment study.

Acting on three petitions filed by environmental activists Prafulla Samantara and Sarita Barpanda, the principal bench of NGT has asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for fresh appraisal and decision on the observations within three months. The green panel observed the two ECs obtained in April last year for two interconnected projects - an integrated steel plant (with cement and power plants) and a jetty near Paradip port (EAC) is procedurally as well as substantively erroneous and detrimental to the environment on the basis of appraisal conducted by the expert appraisal committee.

Since the water will be sourced from Mahanadi river, which is the source of supply to inhabitants, apart from adding pollution to the already polluted area, it will reduce forest cover and affect flora and fauna in eco-sensitive areas, it noted. In 2012, the tribunal had objected to an identical project proposed by South Korean steel giant POSCO that did not proceed due to objections and adverse impacts highlighted by former environment secretary Meena Gupta.

“Then it was particularly mentioned that water supply sources to the downstream will be seriously impacted affecting the drinking water sources. The issues do not find any particular consideration in the EAC deliberations,” the order stated. The common environmental impact assessment (EIA) was done in November 2021 and January 2022 for the two projects while the public hearing was held in December 2019. Though it is impossible for the EIA to be conducted before the public during the public consultation, the EAC did not raise any queries about the same.

Underlining that the cumulative EIA saw the light of day for the first time after the public hearing, the tribunal said the permissibility of sourcing water from Mahanadi when drinking water is scarce has not been duly evaluated. “The jetty has been unnecessarily planned even if it is located within 500 metre of the port. As the project involves huge investment, the principle of sustainable development can not be ignored and the project needs fresh appraisal by the EAC,” it added.

