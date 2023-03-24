OERC gives relief to consumers for 2nd consecutive year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a huge relief to consumers, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has kept retail power tariff unchanged for the second consecutive year. This apart, to incentivise timely bill payment, the regulatory body has announced a special rebate of 10 paise per unit in addition to the existing discount for domestic consumers in rural areas who pay the bill by the due date.

Highlighting some of the special features of the tariff orders issued by the OERC here on Thursday, its secretary Priyabrat Patnaik said the commission decided to keep the tariff at the prevailing rate as Tata Power-owned distribution companies (discoms) have generated a surplus revenue of Rs 1,036.71 crore.

“While the discoms have improved their efficiency and reduced losses, sale of additional 3,000 million unit power after the Covid-19 lockdown generated surplus revenue for the utilities,” he said.

Electricity tariff for domestic consumers will remain Rs 3 per unit for first 50 units and Rs 4.80 per unit between 51 and 200 units. Similarly, the tariff remains unchanged at Rs 5.80 per unit for consumption between 201 and 400 units while Rs 6.20 will be charged per unit for consumption above 400 units, Patnaik said.

Four per cent rebate over and above the normal will be allowed on the bill to low tension (LT) domestic and single phase general purpose category of consumers who pay their bills through digital mode. The rebate will be applicable on the current month’s bill, if paid in full.

In another major relief, OERC has waived off delayed payment surcharge (DPS) for LT domestic and high tension (HT) bulk supply domestic consumers which was one per cent of the billed value for each month of delay. After consistent demand for a reduction of tariff by 50 per cent for agro-industrial activities including cold storages, the commission has reduced the rate by Rs 1.60 paise per unit in HT and LT which were Rs 4.60 and Rs 4.70 per unit earlier.

Off-peak hours has been defined as 2 pm to 6 pm and 12 midnight to 6 am of the day to allow consumers to get 20 paise per unit time of day (ToD) benefit. This was earlier only 12 midnight to 6 am of the next day. The green energy certification premium has been reduced from 50 paise per unit to 25 paise per unit.

