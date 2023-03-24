One killed, two hurt in clash over land dispute

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a clash between two families over a land dispute at Badasinghar village within Jarpada police limits here on Thursday. The deceased was identified as 65-year-old Nabin Sahoo.

Police said there was a long-standing dispute between Nabin and his neighbour Raghunath Sahoo over a piece of land. On Thursday morning, Nabin tried to construct a structure on the disputed land. However, Raghunath and his family members raised objections.

This led to a full-blown clash between both families. In a fit of rage, Raghunath hit Nabin with a crowbar, killing him on the spot. Nabin’s wife Asanti and Raghunath’s son Bapi suffered injuries in the clash. Jarpada IIC Saroj Samal said three persons including Raghunath were arrested on the charge of killing Nabin.

