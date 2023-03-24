OSL director bags ET’s influential personality award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) director Charchit Mishra has been conferred ET's 'influential personality award east 2023' for dynamic leadership in shipment and logistics. The award was presented to Mishra by the acting British deputy high commissioner to Kolkata, Peter Cook at Kolkata on Thursday. "I am grateful and humbled to receive an award that speaks volumes not just about me but about our journey as a company. It bears testimony to how beautifully we set sail into the world of shipping, mining, logistics, and exports of the eastern region with sheer determination and expertise," said Mishra. He added, "This may be an award for me as an influential personality, but there are always a number of people steering my knowledge and OSL towards excellence. We have always strived for distinction by pushing our boundaries, creating new goals and receiving every challenge as an opportunity. It has been my greatest pleasure to contribute to various philanthropic activities in an effort to make the world better".