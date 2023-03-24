Home States Odisha

Rain-soaked groundnuts dampen hope of farmers  

Following rains, large tracts of groundnut crops in the district are lying destroyed. Akshya Jena, a groundnut farmer of Kendrapara said,

Published: 24th March 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers transporting groundnut crop to their homes in Kendrapara | Express

Farmers transporting groundnut crop to their homes in Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/JEYPORE:  Unseasonal rain for four consecutive days due to western disturbances has dashed the hopes of groundnut growers in Kendrapara district and nearby areas who were expecting a bumper crop this year.

Following rains, large tracts of groundnut crops in the district are lying destroyed. Akshya Jena, a groundnut farmer of Kendrapara said, “We were just 15 to 20 days away from harvesting the crop. The rains have spoiled it all.”

There are many farmers in other areas who have started harvesting the immature groundnut crops fearing more rain coupled with gutsy wind and thunderstorms, said a farmer from Pattamundai Amarbara Das.
Complaints of crop damage have been pouring in from riverside villages of Aul, Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Marsaghai, Rajkanika and Garadapur blocks of the district. While many farmers expressed concern about returning bank loans they had taken to cultivate the crop, others are worried how to release stagnant water from the fields.  

Farmers’ leader Bijay Parida has demanded a survey of the damage caused to the groundnut crop due to rain and appropriate compensation for affected farmers. Farmers like Parikhita Sahoo from Aul said since their crop remained soaked in water, they apprehend deterioration in quality.   

Additional district magistrate of Kendrapara Pitambar Samal said, “The district administration has directed the chief district agriculture officer to submit a crop loss report in the recent rain. After getting the report, we will provide help to the affected farmers.” 

In Jeypore, life was thrown out of gear owing to heavy rains that lashed many parts of the sub-division on Thursday. Sources said, 60 mm rainfall was recorded on the day.  The sudden downpour affected Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra, Boipariguda and Borigumma pockets.  While trees got uprooted in rural Jeypore and Kundra, power supply was snapped in both urban and rural pockets. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Unseasonal rain groundnut crops
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp