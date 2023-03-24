TB cases rise in Odisha, experts say a good sign

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central government’s ambitious goal of eradicating tuberculosis (TB) in the country by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030, looks unrealistic with the rise in cases in many states, including Odisha.

The number of cases is showing an increasing trend for the last couple of years in the state after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare made the notification mandatory for all hospitals and health facilities, which are testing samples. The state recorded over a 32 per cent rise in TB cases in the last two years. The number of cases rose from 45,699 in 2020 to 60,439 in 2022. While 52,514 cases were detected in 2021, as many as 53,368 and 48,490 cases were reported in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Odisha is now ranked second in the country in terms of TB notification. While Himachal Pradesh tops the list, Odisha is followed by Andhra Pradesh. The notification of cases had gone down by nearly 41 per cent between 2019 and 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Districts, which are notifying 100 per cent of cases include Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Kandhamal. The notification rate is below 100 per cent in high-prevalence districts like Balasore (72 per cent) and Jajpur (85 per cent).

The death rate has come down from 5.4 per cent in 2018 to 4.4 per cent in 2022 due to the high success rate in treatment. As many as 2,626 people had died of TB in 2018, 3,000 in 2019, 2,818 in 2020, 3,270 in 2021 and 2,688 in 2022. Health experts, however, claimed the rise in cases is actually a good sign as the country plans to enter the elimination phase in the next couple of years.

State operation lead of REACH, a key partner in the fight against TB in India, Laxmidhar Singh said the treatment success rate is also rising along with the number of cases. “In Odisha, the treatment success rate has gone up from 88 per cent to 90 per cent during the last two years,” he said.

Health department sources said three districts - Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bargarh have already qualified for a bronze certificate in TB elimination activity and 13 more are competing for sub-national certification this year. The state government has planned to extend molecular diagnostic facilities to all blocks for quick and accurate diagnosis of TB cases in addition to sputum microscopy and X-ray.

Director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra said setting up of TB diagnostic centres and strengthening of TB activities are in progress in 565 model PHC health wellness centres in the state. In addition to incentives to health workers for the detection of cases, TB preventive treatment has also been rolled out to provide chemoprophylaxis to close contacts of microbiologically confirmed pulmonary TB cases to prevent them from getting TB disease, he added.

BHUBANESWAR: The Central government’s ambitious goal of eradicating tuberculosis (TB) in the country by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030, looks unrealistic with the rise in cases in many states, including Odisha. The number of cases is showing an increasing trend for the last couple of years in the state after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare made the notification mandatory for all hospitals and health facilities, which are testing samples. The state recorded over a 32 per cent rise in TB cases in the last two years. The number of cases rose from 45,699 in 2020 to 60,439 in 2022. While 52,514 cases were detected in 2021, as many as 53,368 and 48,490 cases were reported in 2019 and 2018 respectively. Odisha is now ranked second in the country in terms of TB notification. While Himachal Pradesh tops the list, Odisha is followed by Andhra Pradesh. The notification of cases had gone down by nearly 41 per cent between 2019 and 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Districts, which are notifying 100 per cent of cases include Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Kandhamal. The notification rate is below 100 per cent in high-prevalence districts like Balasore (72 per cent) and Jajpur (85 per cent). The death rate has come down from 5.4 per cent in 2018 to 4.4 per cent in 2022 due to the high success rate in treatment. As many as 2,626 people had died of TB in 2018, 3,000 in 2019, 2,818 in 2020, 3,270 in 2021 and 2,688 in 2022. Health experts, however, claimed the rise in cases is actually a good sign as the country plans to enter the elimination phase in the next couple of years. State operation lead of REACH, a key partner in the fight against TB in India, Laxmidhar Singh said the treatment success rate is also rising along with the number of cases. “In Odisha, the treatment success rate has gone up from 88 per cent to 90 per cent during the last two years,” he said. Health department sources said three districts - Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bargarh have already qualified for a bronze certificate in TB elimination activity and 13 more are competing for sub-national certification this year. The state government has planned to extend molecular diagnostic facilities to all blocks for quick and accurate diagnosis of TB cases in addition to sputum microscopy and X-ray. Director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra said setting up of TB diagnostic centres and strengthening of TB activities are in progress in 565 model PHC health wellness centres in the state. In addition to incentives to health workers for the detection of cases, TB preventive treatment has also been rolled out to provide chemoprophylaxis to close contacts of microbiologically confirmed pulmonary TB cases to prevent them from getting TB disease, he added.