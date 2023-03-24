Three Tamil Nadu natives held for stealing by pretending to be differently-abled in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three persons from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the police for allegedly committing theft while pretending to be differently-abled persons.

K Balaji (35), N Murgan (47) and D Govindan (50) of Tirupathur district used to carry fake certificates of being deaf and dumb while carrying out thefts in the capital city mostly during mornings. They stole valuables like mobile phones and laptops from houses and hostels in the city.

Police said if the accused came to anyone’s notice, they showed fake disability certificates and sought donations. The accused also carried photographs of differently-abled children to collect donations.

Various police stations in the capital have registered 12 cases against the accused who were nabbed from a lodge in Cuttack. Police sources said the gang is active across the country.

