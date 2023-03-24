Home States Odisha

Two pangolins rescued, 2 held

The arrested duo was identified as Uchhab Kanhar and Prasant Kumar Behera of Jamukhol village within Baghiapada police limits.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested two persons and rescued as many pangolins which they were trying to sell in Boudh district on Wednesday evening.

The arrested duo was identified as Uchhab Kanhar and Prasant Kumar Behera of Jamukhol village within Baghiapada police limits. Sources said Kanhar and Behera were waiting for the buyer of the pangolins at Boudh bypass road when the STF team along with local forest officials nabbed them. The two pangolins, weighing 13 kg and 10 kg respectively, along with other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. 

A case was registered under sections 379, 411, 120 (B) of the IPC and section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. The accused duo was produced in court. The pangolins have been handed over to the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Boudh for safe custody. Two days back, the STF had seized three deer and leopard hides in Boudh district.

