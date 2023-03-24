UDISE information approved, uploaded by state: Ministry

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ministry of Education on Thursday said the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report shows that there is a clear decline in the enrolment rate in upper primary and secondary levels in Odisha.

In a strong clarification to School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash’s reply in the state Assembly that UDISE+ report on Odisha’s high dropout rate of 27.3 per cent (pc) at secondary level is not reliable, the Ministry stated the UDISE data undergoes a three-stage verification and is the most trusted pan-India database on school education in the country.

The information on students used to calculate the enrolment, dropout and transition rates has been uploaded to the UDISE+ portal by the government of Odisha itself, said the ministry in a release.

The ministry had released the UDISE report on 2021-22 session in November last year which indicated that dropout rate at upper primary level in Odisha was 7.3 per cent and 27.3 per cent at the secondary level against the national average of 3 per cent and 12.6 per cent respectively. It further pointed out that the dropout rate for girls at upper primary level was 6.5 per cent and 25 per cent at secondary level against the national average of 3.3 per cent and 12.3 per cent respectively.

For the UDISE+ report of 2020-21, Odisha has reported a total of 21.42 lakh students in upper primary and 13.25 lakh in secondary level. Similarly, in 2021-22, the same in respect of upper primary was 20.72 lakh and 12.46 lakh at secondary. This indicates a clear decline of enrolment across both levels in the state. Sharing the details of enrolment in 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years, the ministry said in 2020-21, of the total 7.58 lakh students in Class VIII, only 6.27 lakh transited to Class IX in 2021-22, showing a net decline of 1.32 lakh students or 17.3 per cent.

In 2020-21, of the total 6.40 lakh students in Class IX, only 6.19 lakh transited to Class X in 2021-22 showing a net decline of 0.2 lakh students or 3.1 per cent. In 2020-21, of the total 6.86 lakh students in Class X, only 3.43 lakh transited to Class XI in 2021-22 showing a net decline of 3.42 lakh students or 49.9 per cent.

In 2020-21, of the total 3.66 lakh students in Class XI, only 3.46 lakh transited to Class XII in 2021-22 showing a net decline of 0.19 lakh students or 5.2 per cent. Evaluation of the data reflects that enrolment and students transiting from Class VIII to IX, Class IX to X, Class X to XI and Class XI to XII have declined indicating a large number of students are dropping out at the transition of upper primary to secondary level and subsequently to higher secondary level.

Explaining the process of feeding data into the portal, the ministry said the task is undertaken by headmasters and the data goes through a three-stage verification at block, district and state levels. This data is finally certified by the state project director (SPD). The data once certified by SPD of the respective state is considered as approved by the state.

Ministry’s clarification

Information on students uploaded to UDISE+ portal by Odisha govt

Decline in enrolment across upper primary and secondary levels

Enrolment and transition of students on decline

Task of feeding data undertaken within the state

