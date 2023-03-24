Vending zone soon to deal with traffic congestion

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: To deal with the problem of traffic congestion owing to the street vendors along the main road during morning hours, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started developing a vending zone near Ramsagar Park in the city. An eviction drive has also been launched to make space for various other public facilities in the space.

Work on the development of vending zone

near Ramsagar park | Express

A large number of street vendors, especially vegetable sellers, occupy a major portion of the road between Laxmi Talkies Chowk and Modipada area. Add to it, erratic parking and movement of customers that affect vehicular traffic on the route.

Enforcement Officer of SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said, “Construction of a vending zone is underway on the backside of the Ramsagar Park. The street vendors, who are operating at an old private bus stand, along the road in that area near the municipality building will be accommodated there. The SMC will also develop other required facilities including toilets, drinking water facility and parking area for customers there.”

On the other hand, to pave way for further construction work for the vending zone, the SMC has launched an eviction drive in the Sahu colony area adjacent to the Ramsagar Park. Sahu Colony is infamous for being a hideout of many miscreants, especially small-time drug peddlers operating in the city. While 16 houses were demolished during the eviction drive that began on Monday, 12 more houses and 10 shanties got removed on Wednesday.

Mohanty said 38 houses have been demolished in the Sahu Colony. “These houses were unauthorised. The eviction drive will continue and some more houses, which have been built on encroaching government land in that area, will also be evicted. The cleared land will be used for the vending zone,” he added.

