Worried Pradhan writes to CM Naveen, Yadav over man-elephant conflict

The minister observed that elephant conservation is of paramount importance in Odisha as the majestic animals are an integral part of ecological balance, cultural heritage and the state’s identity.

Published: 24th March 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan has expressed concern over the rise in the number of elephant deaths and elephant-human conflicts in the last one decade in Odisha. Writing separate letters to his cabinet colleague and Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Bhupendra Yadav and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he sought their immediate intervention in mitigating the conflicts and preventing the loss of precious lives.

The Union minister said Odisha has lost 784 elephants in the last one decade and 245 deaths were recorded in just three years. March alone has witnessed seven jumbo deaths and the latest was reported from Satkosia sanctuary. Most deaths occurred due to poaching, electrocution, and train or road accidents.

As per the statement laid in the state Assembly, Pradhan said, a total of 2,776 wild animals have been killed in the last five years - between 2017-18 and 2021-22 in Odisha. The animals included 416 elephants and 741 domestic animals. 

“More than 80 elephants are dying in the state every year. Along with the death of elephants due to various reasons, 669 people have also been killed in man-elephant conflicts and 9,151 houses were damaged in elephant attacks in last five years,” he wrote in the letter to Yadav.

The minister observed that elephant conservation is of paramount importance in Odisha as the majestic animals are an integral part of ecological balance, cultural heritage and the state’s identity. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown commitment to wildlife conservation, he said, the Centre’s efforts in expanding the protected area network and launching project elephants have set a strong foundation for the protection of the gentle giants.

