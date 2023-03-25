Home States Odisha

As per law, says BJD while Congress creates ruckus

Congress members rushed to the well of the House shouting slogans immediately after the afternoon session started.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD termed the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after his conviction by a Surat court a decision that has been taken as per law even as Congress members created a ruckus in the state Assembly on the issue.

“Nobody can disrespect the verdict of the court. The decision of the disqualification has been taken as per the order of the court,” state Revenue Minister and BJD vice-president Pramila Mallick told mediapersons.
Stating that both BJP and Congress are same for BJD, Mallick said there is no need for the regional party to react to the development.

Congress members rushed to the well of the House shouting slogans immediately after the afternoon session started. Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh had to adjourn the House several times and finally till Monday.  

Leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said the disqualification is murder of democracy in the country. Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra said nobody is above the law. “Is law of the land not applicable to Rahul Gandhi? Law is equal for everybody,” he said.

