BJD denies 3rd Front discussion at Naveen, Mamata meeting

BHUBANESWAR: With speculation over the discussion between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Thursday continuing, the BJD on Friday reiterated that the party was firmly committed to the principle of equidistance from both the BJP and Congress.

Senior BJD leader and state Industries Minister Pratap Deb also stated that there was no discussion on Third Front at the meeting or there has been any talk within the party regarding joining any front. “The president (Naveen Patnaik) has also not discussed anything with us in this regard,” he said.

As Banerjee met former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy at her Kolkata residence on Friday where the two leaders were reported to have discussed the way forward to fight and defeat BJP in 2024 elections, sources maintained that she may have broached the idea of a common platform to Naveen also. Banerjee had met former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata before meeting the Odisha chief minister.

The BJD on Friday maintained that the discussion between Naveen and Mamata was limited to ensuring how the federal structure of the nation will remain strong and permanent. This is for the second time the West Bengal chief minister met Naveen. She had met him earlier in June, 2017 and both the leaders had stated that no political discussion took place at the meeting.

