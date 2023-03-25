Home States Odisha

BJD denies 3rd Front discussion at Naveen, Mamata meeting

The BJD on Friday maintained that the discussion between Naveen and Mamata was limited to ensuring how the federal structure of the nation will remain strong and permanent.

Published: 25th March 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With speculation over the discussion between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Thursday continuing, the BJD on Friday reiterated that the party was firmly committed to the principle of equidistance from both the BJP and Congress.

Pratap Deb

Senior BJD leader and state Industries Minister Pratap Deb also stated that there was no discussion on Third Front at the meeting or there has been any talk within the party regarding joining any front. “The president (Naveen Patnaik) has also not discussed anything with us in this regard,” he said.

As Banerjee met former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy at her Kolkata residence on Friday where the two leaders were reported to have discussed the way forward to fight and defeat BJP in 2024 elections, sources maintained that she may have broached the idea of a common platform to Naveen also. Banerjee had met former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata before meeting the Odisha chief minister.  

The BJD on Friday maintained that the discussion between Naveen and Mamata was limited to ensuring how the federal structure of the nation will remain strong and permanent. This is for the second time the West Bengal chief minister met Naveen. She had met him earlier in June, 2017 and both the leaders had stated that no political discussion took place at the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Mamata Banerjee BJD Pratap Deb
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp