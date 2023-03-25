Home States Odisha

Fish reared by women SHG found dead in Kendrapara village

Sources said the SHG had won the auction for rearing fish in the pond amid tough competition.

Published: 25th March 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 10:41 AM

SHG members taking the dead fish out of the pond

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Hundreds of fish that were reared by a women self-help group (WSHG) in a pond at Koranda village within Rajkanika police limits of Kendrapara district were found dead here on Friday morning.

Secretary of Ma Mangala SHG and leaseholder of the pond Padmini Das said, “After the gram panchayat leased the pond out to us at Rs 12,000 last year, our SHG took a loan of Rs 5 lakh from the government to rear fish there. Today we found all our fish floating dead. Though the exact cause of their death is yet to be ascertained, I suspect it to be the handiwork of some miscreants who deliberately poisoned the pond to kill them,” she alleged.

After an FIR was filed by Das with Rajkanika police, an investigation has begun. Sources said the SHG had won the auction for rearing fish in the pond amid tough competition. So those who lost the auction might have poisoned the pond. “We have sent the pond water sample to the Fisheries department for examination and are awaiting the reports to know the exact cause of the fish’s death,” said IIC Bilwamangal Sethi.

