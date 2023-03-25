Girl killed, father critical in accident

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 16-year-old girl died and her father sustained critical injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding iron ore-laden truck on NH-53 near Jamunakote here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Swati Sucharita Jena of Parjang area. Swati’s injured father Abhiram has been hospitalised and his condition is stated to be critical.

Sources said Abhiram and Swati were on way to a relative’s house at Bhuban on a motorcycle. Near Jamunakote, an iron ore-laden truck hit their two-wheeler from behind, throwing the duo off the bike. Swati, who was riding pillion, was killed instantly. Abhiram suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Bhuban hospital by locals.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the girl’s body for postmortem. “We have seized the truck but its driver is absconding,” said IIC of Bhuban police station Soubhagya Kumar Swain. Sources said Swati appeared the matriculation examination which concluded recently. Abhiram is likely to be referred to the district headquarters hospital, Dhenkanal.

