Health app to collect patient feedback soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is developing an application-based IT platform for collection of feedback from patients and measuring their level of satisfaction. The Electronics and IT department has been entrusted with the job to develop the application. Hospitals undergoing transformation under the Ama Hospital initiative will be integrated in the IT-based platform through which patients can share their feedback.

As many 147 hospitals with high caseload and referral units are being upgraded in terms of infrastructure and equipment at a cost of `750 crore. Each Assembly constituency has one health facility identified for transformation. The Health and Family Welfare department has directed the chief district medical and public health officers to take expeditious steps for posting of required manpower in Ama Hospitals.

They have been asked to take appropriate steps for proper documentation of the transformative works being done under the scheme with pre and post-status photos/videos. It has been decided that all Ama Hospitals would have uniform type of designs, gates, rest sheds, help desks and digital display boards.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the projects under Ama Hospital initiative have been prioritised. Senior officers of Works department and collectors have been asked to complete all civil modification works by December, she said.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed 10 associate professors in ophthalmology in different medical colleges and hospitals. They will join their respective places of posting within 30 days.

