Home States Odisha

Health app to collect patient feedback soon

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed 10 associate professors in ophthalmology in different medical colleges and hospitals.

Published: 25th March 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

health app

Image used for representational purpose for health apps.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is developing an application-based IT platform for collection of feedback from patients and measuring their level of satisfaction. The Electronics and IT department has been entrusted with the job to develop the application. Hospitals undergoing transformation under the Ama Hospital initiative will be integrated in the IT-based platform through which patients can share their feedback.

As many 147 hospitals with high caseload and referral units are being upgraded in terms of infrastructure and equipment at a cost of `750 crore. Each Assembly constituency has one health facility identified for transformation. The Health and Family Welfare department has directed the chief district medical and public health officers to take expeditious steps for posting of required manpower in Ama Hospitals.  

They have been asked to take appropriate steps for proper documentation of the transformative works being done under the scheme with pre and post-status photos/videos. It has been decided that all Ama Hospitals would have uniform type of designs, gates, rest sheds, help desks and digital display boards.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the projects under Ama Hospital initiative have been prioritised. Senior officers of Works department and collectors have been asked to complete all civil modification works by December, she said.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed 10 associate professors in ophthalmology in different medical colleges and hospitals. They will join their respective places of posting within 30 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Govt Ama Hospital Electronics and IT department health app
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp