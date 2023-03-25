Home States Odisha

Influenza tests soon at district level RT-PCR labs

All MCHs asked to be in readiness; test costs Rs 3,000 in private labs

Published: 25th March 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

A single dosage syringe of the Fluarix quadrivalent influenza virus vaccine in New York. (AP)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People will soon get influenza or flu tests done at district-level public health laboratories in Odisha. The state government has decided that the districts with RT-PCR labs will make provisions and get ready for influenza virus tests at the earliest.

As decided, the districts will have to procure kits and conduct tests in consultation with Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC). All medical colleges and hospitals have also been asked to take steps for commencing the testing. The decision was taken following the rise in influenza A (H3N2) cases along with an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the state. On December 25, The New Indian Express had run a report titled ‘H3N2, RSV behind flu spike in Odisha, not Covid-19’ highlighting the rising influenza cases and lack of provisions for such tests in most of the state-run laboratories.

Many Covid negative people, who are mostly affected with flu or influenza, suffer for a prolonged period as they ignore the influenza virus test due to cost factors. The test costs around Rs 3,000 in private labs. Currently, SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Cuttack and RMRC have facilities for the detection of the influenza virus.  

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the Covid negative people, who are not recovering after seven/eight days and showing signs of persistence, and deterioration of oxygen requirement will undergo tests for other respiratory viruses like influenza at SCB MCH or RMRC.

“All medical colleges will now make provisions for influenza and flu tests. Chief district medical and public health officers have also been asked to procure kits for influenza tests at the district level. They will have to keep a tab on influenza virus and plan treatment accordingly,” she said.

Health experts hailed the decision to start such tests at district level. Senior internal medicine specialist Dr Niroj Mishra said had the decision taken earlier, lives lost to influenza could have been saved.“Since most of the districts have RT-PCR labs, flu and influenza tests through reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, viral culture, and immunofluorescence assays would not have been a problem. People can get the tests done free of cost,” he pointed out.

As the Covid and influenza cases are rising, it has been decided to extend existing Covid manpower hired for testing and surveillance activities and the provision of vehicles for three months up to June 30.

