Job holders, aspirants in soup for ‘buying’ fake certificates

Sources said Biridi block education officer Sarbeswar Biswal while verifying the teachers’ documents last week, suspected foul play and sent them to the district education office for verification.

Published: 25th March 2023 11:01 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/BALANGIR: Biridi police registered a case against a lady teacher of a government school in Ankhia on Thursday for allegedly producing fake BEd certificate to get the job. The accused Sandhyarani Swain worked as an assistant teacher at Government Upper Primary School, Ankhia. She had reportedly produced a fake BEd certificate from Kakatiya University of Warangal in Telangana state.

Sources said Biridi block education officer Sarbeswar Biswal while verifying the teachers’ documents last week, suspected foul play and sent them to the district education office for verification. The documents were further sent to the authorities of Kakatiya university where it was found that Swain’s certificate was fake. Following the revelation, Biswal lodged an FIR and a case under sections 420,468 and 471 of the IPC was registered against Swain. IIC Niranjan Mallick said police investigation has started into the matter. 

A similar case has also surfaced in Balangir. Superintendent of Balangir head post office Rajendra Pattnaik filed a case on Friday alleging that around 37 candidates who had applied for vacancies in the department recently, produced fake matric certificates. 

Sources said the Postal department had published an advertisement around 10 days back to fill 83 vacancies in the posts of branch post manager (BPM), assistant BPM and daak sevak. While many candidates applied, the verification process revealed several discrepancies. It was found that 37 of the total number of candidates received above 98 per cent. Meanwhile, one candidate also received 99 per cent in English. All the certificates were obtained from Uttar Pradesh. 

Post office superintendent Pattnaik called the candidates on Thursday and asked them to write a test in English but they reportedly failed. When questioned, one student confessed that she had purchased her board examination certificate by paying Rs 50,000.  Contacted, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Balangir Tofan Bag said the case was registered and investigation is underway. 

