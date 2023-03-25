Kuldiha elephant lay dead for 15 days, villagers steal tusks

By Express News Service

BALASORE/BHUBANESWAR: In a glaring example of lax field patrolling in protected areas of the state, forest staff of Balasore division had no clue about the death of an elephant till its tusks were removed and carried home by villagers from Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary.

In dark about the elephant’s death, forest officials swung into action after receiving a tip-off about some villagers of Daldalia in Panchalingeswar section having possession of two tusks. After two days of intense search in the sanctuary, a patrolling team found the decomposed carcass of the male adult elephant with its tusk missing in Kalamchaturi area on Thursday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the carcass was at least 15 days old.

“Local intelligence shared details that two tusks were in possession of some locals of Daldalia village. Further investigation and intensive patrolling for two days led to the recovery of the carcass and tusks from the house of the accused,” said one of the senior forest officials who rushed to the spot for investigation on Friday.

The two tusks were recovered after five hours of search in the village by a forest team from Kuldiha range on Friday. However, the two villagers who had collected the tusks managed to escape. The officer further said it might not be a case of poaching as the tusks appeared to have been removed at least a week after the death of the elephant. “Why will a poacher wait for so long to remove the tusks? Besides, the two villagers who are on the run, have no criminal antecedents,” he added.

Balasore (Wildlife) DFO Khuswant Singh said on being informed, he along with the RCCF rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Members of the Joint Task Force headed by CCF Manoj V Nair also conducted a field inquiry. A veterinary team carried out the necropsy of the decomposed carcass. The exact cause of the tusker’s death will be known after the report arrives, the DFO added.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has launched a manhunt to nab the accused villagers who have been booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for illegal collection of the wildlife items. RCCF, Baripada Circle Prakash Chand Gogineni has also ordered a probe to find out the delay in detection of the carcass in the protected area.

“GPS coordinates will be sought to find out the exact location where patrolling was being carried out. Appropriate action will be taken if lapses are found on part of any staff or official,” the RCCF said.

