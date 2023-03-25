Mayurbhanj awarded for best performance in TB elimination

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/JEYPORE: The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha felicitated the chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Mayurbhanj Dr Rupavanoo Mishra for his performance in National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The award was given to the district for its outstanding performance in eliminating tuberculosis (TB) caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis after strengthening the exposure (test) and immediate treatment facilities despite having registered a high number of TB-affected patients in the area.

Additional district public health officer of TB department Dr MN Hassan informed that while 35,000 cases were found positive in 2021, around 73,000 positive cases were reported in 2022. However, 90 per cent cases were cured after treatment.

“When the state government gave a target to provide medical care to at least 6,250 positive cases in 2022 through the test kits within a time frame of three months, the department successfully tested 6,411 and achieved 103 pc success rate. This was possible due to coordination of staff, manpower and availability of test machines,” Hassan said.

Mayurbhanj CDMO Dr Rupavanoo Mishra receiving the award on Friday | Express

At least 35 TB centres were set up across 26 blocks in the district in 2020 and currently, 64 centres are functional. Around 40 TrueNat machines are reportedly running in these centres, he added. Meanwhile, Koraput CDMO Arun Padhi said around 26,000 TB patients are being treated by the district health department at present. Speaking to mediapersons, Padhi said these patients belonged to 14 blocks and four municipality centres across the district.

“At least 9,000 out of 26,000 patients are being provided medicines on a regular basis from our TB centres. However around 1,000 active cases are under strict vigil by the medical staff so that the disease does not spread further,” he informed adding, the Health Department is doing awareness drives in different areas of the district to sensitise people.

