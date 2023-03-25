Home States Odisha

‘Mid-day meals continued in Odisha amid Central delay’

Published: 25th March 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mid-day meals

For representational purposes (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The mid-day meals imbroglio between the Centre and the State in Odisha refuses to settle. After the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan put the blame on the Odisha government for the delay in PM-POSHAN sanctions for the state, the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday said that the state government is doing its bit for ensuring uninterrupted supply of noon meals to school children and compensating the cooks as well.

In his response to the allegations by the Union minister, Dash in a statement said that while the mid-day meal cooks were earlier receiving Rs 1,000 per month stipend, the state government had increased it to Rs 1,400 a month. “Despite informing the Centre about the hike, it has not been sanctioning proportionate Central assistance as a result of which, the state is unable to pay them on a regular basis,” said Dash.  

He stated that mid-day meals are being provided to 45 lakh students in 51,000 schools in the state. As the second installment of PM-POSHAN funds were delayed, the state government had paid in advance the Rs 124.20 crore of Central share and its share of Rs 89.56 crore on September 2, 2022 to schools for continuation of the mid-day meals. The Central funds arrived 18 days after this on September 20, 2022, the minister said.

Amid the funds delay, in October last year, the Central government increased the scheme’s material cost by 9.67 pc. As a result of which, Centre’s share rose to Rs 596.75 crore and State’s share stood at Rs 344.24 crore. The Union Minister had on Wednesday informed that the state had to accordingly increase its funding for mid-day meals. “However, as it did not make any provision for additional funds, there was a deficit of Rs 33.31 crore in the Central share and Rs 17.68 crore in state share which delayed the allocation of second phase funds of PM-POSHAN,” Pradhan had clarified.

Responding to the Union Minister’s allegation on state’s funds provisioning, Dash said that, “The central government in a letter dated 20-02-2023 had informed that, no Central share should be released prior to actual release of Central share from Ministry as this makes examination and release of grant-in-aid by Ministry infructuous and will have no relevance.”

Dash reasoned that since the supplementary budget of the state government was passed a month before in September, it was not possible to increase the state share proportionately. “Therefore, in the budget of 2023-24, Rs 1,002 crore has been allocated for the scheme which is Rs 22 crore more than the previous year’s budget of Rs 980 crore,” the minister said.

