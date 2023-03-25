Nikunja Dhal new chief electoral officer of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and additional chief secretary in the Energy department Nikunja Bihari Dhal was on Friday appointed as the chief electoral officer of Odisha. He will replace Sushil Kumar Lohani.

In a notification issued on March 24, the Election Commission of India said that Dhal will cease to hold and forthwith handover any charges of work under the Odisha government before assuming charge as CEO. He will also not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the government of Odisha while functioning as CEO, it added.

The state government also affected a minor reshuffle in the top bureaucracy. Additional chief secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department Satyabrata Sahu was given additional charge of SRC. Lohani, principal secretary in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department was given additional charge of the excise department.

Besides, principal secretary in the Rural Development department with additional charge of information and public relations department, Sanjay Kumar Singh has been given additional charge as the principal secretary in Energy department. Gyanaranjan Das, executive director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority will remain in charge of managing director, OSDMA.

