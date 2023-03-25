Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shoots off letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for early completion of NH 55

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has shot off a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking his intervention for early completion of Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur NH 55 four-laning work.

Drawing his attention to the fact that rehabilitation and upgradation of the 265-km Cuttack-Sambalpur section of NH 55 to four-lane carriageway is being carried out by NHAI since 2017, he said it is a matter of great concern that the expansion work is yet to be completed even after more than five years.

"The NH 55 serves as lifeline to millions of people of western Odisha. Haphazard construction activities and miserable plight of the road causes frequent accidents leading to loss of human lives. As many as 399 accidents have taken place causing 196 fatalities during last two years. There is public agitation and discontentment among people for inordinate delay in completion of the road work," Naveen pointed out.

The Chief Minister said the concerns of the state government on this count have been communicated to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways earlier and despite regular review of the progress of the project with the regional authorities of NHAI, no satisfactory outcome is visible.

He urged Gadkari to intervene in the matter for early completion of the project, which will go a long way in redressing the pending demand of people of the state.

ALSO READ | Oppn’s lawlessness charge is insult to Odisha’s peace-loving people: CM Naveen Patnaik

One of the most significant highways of Odisha, the NH 55 has long been a crucial link between coastal, central and western regions of the state. Completed, the highway would connect industrial corridors with ports by providing an uninterrupted connectivity and accelerating movement of mining and industrial traffic.

Started in three phases between March 2017 and March 2018 at a cost of Rs 2,367 crore, the project is incomplete due to delay in completion of bridges, vehicle underpasses (VUPs) and animal underpasses (AUPs). The project estimate has almost doubled at Rs 4,482 crore after five years but only about 60 per cent work has been completed so far.

On March 6, The New Indian Express had published a detailed report titled 'From Cuttack to Sambalpur, the unending NH 55 pain' highlighting the factors behind inordinate delay in completion of the highway expansion work. Two senior NHAI officials, including a project director (technical), were suspended over irregularities and tardy progress of the construction work.

The project taken up on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode was delayed as the construction agency Hyderabad-based Gayatri Projects Ltd went into a severe financial crisis a year after it bagged the contracts.

As per the contracts, six major bridges, 59 minor bridges, three flyovers, 10 VUPs, 19 AUPs, 653 culverts and two road over bridges were proposed to be constructed.

However, only one major bridge has been completed along with 30 minor bridges, 505 culverts and four VUPs in last five years. None of the flyovers and AUPs has been built yet.

Twelve AUPs will be built in a two-km elephant corridor between Angul and Sambalpur and the remaining seven between Cuttack and Angul. Three major bridges between Cuttack and Angul section and two bridges between Angul and Sambalpur section are under progress.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has shot off a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking his intervention for early completion of Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur NH 55 four-laning work. Drawing his attention to the fact that rehabilitation and upgradation of the 265-km Cuttack-Sambalpur section of NH 55 to four-lane carriageway is being carried out by NHAI since 2017, he said it is a matter of great concern that the expansion work is yet to be completed even after more than five years. "The NH 55 serves as lifeline to millions of people of western Odisha. Haphazard construction activities and miserable plight of the road causes frequent accidents leading to loss of human lives. As many as 399 accidents have taken place causing 196 fatalities during last two years. There is public agitation and discontentment among people for inordinate delay in completion of the road work," Naveen pointed out.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Chief Minister said the concerns of the state government on this count have been communicated to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways earlier and despite regular review of the progress of the project with the regional authorities of NHAI, no satisfactory outcome is visible. He urged Gadkari to intervene in the matter for early completion of the project, which will go a long way in redressing the pending demand of people of the state. ALSO READ | Oppn’s lawlessness charge is insult to Odisha’s peace-loving people: CM Naveen Patnaik One of the most significant highways of Odisha, the NH 55 has long been a crucial link between coastal, central and western regions of the state. Completed, the highway would connect industrial corridors with ports by providing an uninterrupted connectivity and accelerating movement of mining and industrial traffic. Started in three phases between March 2017 and March 2018 at a cost of Rs 2,367 crore, the project is incomplete due to delay in completion of bridges, vehicle underpasses (VUPs) and animal underpasses (AUPs). The project estimate has almost doubled at Rs 4,482 crore after five years but only about 60 per cent work has been completed so far. On March 6, The New Indian Express had published a detailed report titled 'From Cuttack to Sambalpur, the unending NH 55 pain' highlighting the factors behind inordinate delay in completion of the highway expansion work. Two senior NHAI officials, including a project director (technical), were suspended over irregularities and tardy progress of the construction work. The project taken up on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode was delayed as the construction agency Hyderabad-based Gayatri Projects Ltd went into a severe financial crisis a year after it bagged the contracts. As per the contracts, six major bridges, 59 minor bridges, three flyovers, 10 VUPs, 19 AUPs, 653 culverts and two road over bridges were proposed to be constructed. However, only one major bridge has been completed along with 30 minor bridges, 505 culverts and four VUPs in last five years. None of the flyovers and AUPs has been built yet. Twelve AUPs will be built in a two-km elephant corridor between Angul and Sambalpur and the remaining seven between Cuttack and Angul. Three major bridges between Cuttack and Angul section and two bridges between Angul and Sambalpur section are under progress.