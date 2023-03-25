Home States Odisha

Odisha introduces school clubs to promote hobbies

The move will provide personalised learning experience to students

Published: 25th March 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the state government has decided to introduce ‘School Clubs’ in all secondary schools from 2023-24 academic session. Besides, the state government has also reintroduced student cabinet in all elementary schools from the new academic session.

Chairing the 39th executive council meeting of Mo School Abhiyan, School and Mass Education secretary Aswathy S stressed on smooth implementation of the club system and reintroduction of student cabinets in all elementary schools with support from alumni members.

The move will help in providing personalised learning experience to the students and supplementing the newly introduced aspirational curriculum of the state, said officials of the department.  

They said introduction of club system will offer a platform to the students to pursue their interests and hobbies beyond the classroom teaching. The clubs will be named as Sahitya Srujani, Jigyansa, Kaushali,  Kridangan, and other such names.

Each club will be led by students, while mentors will be designated for every club to guide students in organising different co-curricular activities.

The Mo School Abhiyan will also collaborate with Odia Language Literature and Culture department, Sports department, Odisha Biodiversity Board, Odisha Bigyan Academy, Regional Science Centre, Institute of Mathematics, UNICEF, Intel Corporation, Learning Links Foundation, Quest Alliance, Raspberry Pi Foundation and British Council to roll out club activities in all transformed high schools of the state.

On the other hand, officials said the transformation of schools cabinet will facilitate collaborative and interactive learning to students by providing opportunities of learning. The Mo School with the help of its alumni network will work towards developing communication skills, sense of responsibility and other social skills among students in the schools, they said.

The Mo School executive council meeting, meanwhile, approved proposals worth Rs 96.53 crores from 27 districts for development of schools under Mo School Abhiyan.

