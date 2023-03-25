Over 50k children lost parents during Covid-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has identified 50,952 children aged below 18 years, who lost either their mother, father or both parents to Covid-19 and other reasons during the pandemic.

This was stated by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Basanti Hembram in a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati in the Assembly on Friday.

She said the children are provided financial assistance under the government’s Ashirbad scheme.

The amount is deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiary or family members who have taken the responsibility of the children.

“Children, who have lost a parent who was the breadwinner of the family, are paid `1,500 per month. Besides, each orphan child, who resides in a childcare institution, is paid `1,000 per month,” she said.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has identified 50,952 children aged below 18 years, who lost either their mother, father or both parents to Covid-19 and other reasons during the pandemic. This was stated by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Basanti Hembram in a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati in the Assembly on Friday. She said the children are provided financial assistance under the government’s Ashirbad scheme.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The amount is deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiary or family members who have taken the responsibility of the children. “Children, who have lost a parent who was the breadwinner of the family, are paid `1,500 per month. Besides, each orphan child, who resides in a childcare institution, is paid `1,000 per month,” she said.