Over 50k children lost parents during Covid-19 pandemic

The amount is deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiary or family members who have taken the responsibility of the children.

Published: 25th March 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has identified 50,952 children aged below 18 years, who lost either their mother, father or both parents to Covid-19 and other reasons during the pandemic.

This was stated by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Basanti Hembram in a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati in the Assembly on Friday.  

She said the children are provided financial assistance under the government’s Ashirbad scheme.

“Children, who have lost a parent who was the breadwinner of the family, are paid `1,500 per month. Besides, each orphan child, who resides in a childcare institution, is paid `1,000 per month,” she said.

