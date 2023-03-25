Plan to send test reports to phones in cold storage

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as patients continue to face problems in obtaining reports of diagnostic tests, the SCB Medical College and Hospital’s plan to send digitised reports to them on phones has failed to take shape. The authorities of the hospital had come up with a plan to send test reports to patients’ mobile phones.

After getting the proposal approved by the Health and Family Welfare department, the authorities had held discussions with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) for the development of necessary software and the creation of the required infrastructure for the initiative which was supposed to be implemented from August 15, 2022.

However, even as seven months have already passed, it is yet to be executed. As per the plan, after the tests are conducted, reports will be automatically sent to the mobile phones of patients or their attendants and also the ward’s health staff. The facility is meant to reduce the time spent waiting for blood test reports and enable doctors to start early treatment.

“We are waiting for blood test reports for the last two hours. We don’t know when it will come out. Delay in availing blood test report is resulting in a delay in diagnosing and commencing treatment of our patient,” said a patient’s attendant in front of the RDC. The hospital’s administrative officer Abinash Rout said efforts are on to create the necessary infrastructure for implementation of the plan as soon as possible.

