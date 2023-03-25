Procurement of rice hit due to FCI space crunch

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The newly-introduced space reservation policy by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has reportedly slowed down the procurement process of rice in the Koraput district.

Sources said as per the order issued by the state government, the FCI was supposed to take around 3 lakh quintal rice from millers of the district, the stock of which was meant to be stored at the FCI godown in Jeypore.

The rice quota of the FCI was to be supplied by 95 millers in which each miller was supposed to provide 1,740 quintal rice (six lot).

Though the FCI earmarked space for each miller, what led to the slow procurement process was the company allowed millers to supply the rice only after completion of one stacking space (six lot) meant for each miller.

As a result, while the millers were unable to supply the entire quota at a time, others had to wait to supply their rice till the previous quotas of other millers were filled.

JEYPORE: The newly-introduced space reservation policy by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has reportedly slowed down the procurement process of rice in the Koraput district. Sources said as per the order issued by the state government, the FCI was supposed to take around 3 lakh quintal rice from millers of the district, the stock of which was meant to be stored at the FCI godown in Jeypore. The rice quota of the FCI was to be supplied by 95 millers in which each miller was supposed to provide 1,740 quintal rice (six lot).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though the FCI earmarked space for each miller, what led to the slow procurement process was the company allowed millers to supply the rice only after completion of one stacking space (six lot) meant for each miller. As a result, while the millers were unable to supply the entire quota at a time, others had to wait to supply their rice till the previous quotas of other millers were filled.