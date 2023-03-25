Home States Odisha

Prof Hota appointed 1st VC of Odisha University of Health Sciences

Earlier, Prof Hota was appointed as officer on special duty (OSD) to oversee initial functioning of the university.

SCB Medical College and Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former dean and principal of SCB Medical College and Hospital Prof Datteswar Hota has been appointed as the first vice-chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), Bhubaneswar.

Prof D Hota

A notification from the office of the chancellor of the university and Governor on Friday stated that Prof Hota will hold the office of OUHS for a period of one year with effect from the date he assumes the charge or until further order, which is earlier.

Earlier, Prof Hota was appointed as officer on special duty (OSD) to oversee initial functioning of the university. On March 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the establishment of the university on the occasion of the 107th birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik. The health university has started functioning from its temporary campus here.

All the medical and allied health science colleges/institutions offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses will be affiliated to OUHS from the academic session 2023-24.

