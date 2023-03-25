Home States Odisha

Property of real estate firm directors searched

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at the property of directors of Keshari Estate private limited in connection with its case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in November, 2021.

Sources said searches were conducted in the house of three directors - Ajay Kumar Chaudhury, his wife Bidyutlata and son Alok in Surya Nagar area of the capital. Besides this, the central agency carried out searches at the house of Ajay’s younger brother Akshay, who is the former director of the firm, in Forest Park area here.

Reliable sources said the ED officers also carried out searches at the office of Vivekananda Land and Building private limited in Berhampur. The directors of Keshari had reportedly transferred Rs 2.7 crore to real estate firm Vivekananda towards purchasing plots.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch had earlier registered a case against the directors of the firm for allegedly cheating several duplex/triplex house buyers to the tune of about Rs 12 crore.

