Sans forensic officer, woman’s autopsy delayed by 24 hours

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In absence of a forensic officer in the district, the family of a woman, who reportedly hanged herself, had to keep her body at home for more than 24 hours before it could be sent for post-mortem in Naugaon’s Telasara village.

Mamali Parija, 28, was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in her in-laws’ house. On Thursday, on being informed, Naugaon police reached the spot for investigation. However, since the post of the district forensic officer is lying vacant, police asked the deceased woman’s in-laws to keep the body at home.

Sources said, the post of forensic officer is lying vacant in Jagatsinghpur for the last six months. To investigate death cases, Jagatsinghpur police takes help of the forensic team of neighbouring Kendrapara district.

On Friday, the forensic team from Kendrapara arrived in the village for investigation following Mamali’s body was sent for postmortem in the afternoon. Contacted, sub-divisional police officer Ramesh Chandra Singh admitted that there was a delay in shifting the woman’s body for autopsy. The forensic officer of Jagatsinghpur retired around six months back. As a new officer is yet to be posted in the district, police depend on forensic team of Kendrapara for investigation. Besides, there were two cases of death on Thursday which added to the delay in carrying out postmortem, he added.

On the other hand, Mamali’s family members have lodged a complaint with Naugaon police alleging that she was murdered by her in-laws over dowry. On being informed about Mamali’s death, her family members reached Telasara village on Thursday. Accusing her in-laws of killing her, they ransacked their house. The SDPO said basing on the complaint of the woman’s family, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

