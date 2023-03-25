Home States Odisha

Surgeons call sick, OT at RGH partially hit

RGH director Dr Santosh Swain said major surgeries requiring anaesthesia cannot be conducted in the absence of senior surgeons.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: No general surgeries are being conducted at Rourkela Government Hospital for the last fortnight after two surgeons went on leave owing to health complications. While senior surgeon Dr BD Patel has been diagnosed with cancer and is on leave for availing advanced treatment, Dr Pradeep Rath has a blockage in his heart. Two other surgeons, posted at the hospital, perform minor surgeries and also attend to 70-75 patients at the OPD. Four regular surgeons and one on contract from District Mineral Foundation (DMF) were posted at the hospital of whom the latter manages the OPD.

RGH director Dr Santosh Swain said major surgeries requiring anaesthesia cannot be conducted in the absence of senior surgeons. He said the problem would be sorted out soon as Dr Patel is likely to resume duty by the end of this month. The hospital had sought posting of a senior surgeon from Sundargarh district headquarters hospital but no headway has been made in this regard.

Against RGH’s sanctioned strength of 81 doctors, only 40 are available to attend to patients. Meanwhile, social activist Muktikant Biswal staged agitation in front of the office of Rourkela ADM on Tuesday and Wednesday. Muktikanta said most of the RGH’s facilities have been outsourced with little benefits being offered to poor patients and demanded immediate posting of adequate doctors.  

