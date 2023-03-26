Home States Odisha

5T secretary V K Pandian visits Cuttack, reviews development works

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: 5T secretary V K Pandian on Saturday reviewed the progress of different development projects which are being carried out in the city.Pandian first reviewed the progress of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) project by inspecting  construction of bus bays, main terminal and other amenities such as toilets, commercial complex etc, and emphasised on completion of the project by mid-June.

He then visited Cuttack Chandi temple and reviewed the progress of its development works. He also inspected the construction of diversion road and new commercial complex which have been started the demolition drive. Since, there are no hurdles in the locality, the 5T secretary instructed officials to complete the development of the shrine by the end of this year.

Later, he visited the clock tower at Ranihat and expressed his satisfaction over completion of the project. Pandian, also visited the model vegetable vending zone constructed at Chhatra Bazar and emphasised its operation as soon as possible.He also inspected the renovation of Taladanda canal and expansion of the canal road, while instructing the officials to expedite the works which are being carried out up to Biribati.

