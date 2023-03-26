BJD supporter killed in Ganjam, police on alert

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high after a local BJD supporter was brutally murdered in Sahadev Tikarapada village within K Nuagaon police limits late on Friday. Tofan Gouda, 37, was returning to the village along with some of his supporters after attending a women's wing’s meeting of the party when he was attacked with sharp weapons by miscreants.

Three others including two women were critically injured in the assault. All of them were rushed to Digapahandi community health centre where Tofan was declared dead. The three injured persons were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur.

So far no arrests have been made. But apprehending clashes between Tofan’s supporters and opponents, police have been deployed in the village where the situation is under control, inspector-in-charge of K Nuagaon Mrutyunjaya Swain said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on. Sahadev Tikarapada is under the Digapahandi Assembly constituency where clashes between BJD supporters and dissidents have been reported in the past.

Soon after the panchayat polls last year, supporters of the party Sudarsan Suara and Sudhir Patra were killed in Palajhadi village. The dissident sarpanch candidate Prasant Gouda was arrested in connection with the murders. Later, two other BJD activists Babu Gouda and Pradip Sahu from Nabarangpur were killed and Tofan along with one Mayur Gouda were arrested in this connection and released later.

The murder of Tofan is believed to be a fallout of old enmity and is supposedly meant to avenge the murders of Babu and Pradip. Owing to ill health, Digapahandi MLA and senior BJD leader Surjya Narayan Patro are confined to his official quarters at Bhubaneswar. In his absence, different factions of the party are at loggerheads to take advantage of the situation.

