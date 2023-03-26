Home States Odisha

Cuttack Municipal Corporation to hike user fee for business establishments

As per the decision in the meeting, the civic body will start repairing and renovating some market complexes which are in a dilapidated state.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a bid to generate more funds for meeting the expenditure towards solid waste management, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to hike the user fees of different categorised business establishments.In the first phase, the civic body in its Licence and Appeal Standing Committee meeting on Friday has increased the monthly user fees of kalyan mandaps from Rs 4,000 to Rs 7,500.

At present, of the 64 kalyan mandaps enlisted with the civic body as many as 26 have complied  with the new policy and guidelines approved by Orissa High Court. The status of others particularly with regard to parking area, dumping of waste, installation of CCTV, fire safety certificate, security etc., are being assessed by CMC.

It was also decided to regularise CMC’s market complexes after some shops were found to have been occupied in unauthorised way and some are even reportedly sub-leased to third parties. The CMC owns around 506 shops in 10 to 12 market complexes.  

As per the decision in the meeting, the civic body will start repairing and renovating some market complexes which are in a dilapidated state. CMC has decided to hike user fees of other business establishments which include the nursing homes, clinic and diagnostic facilities.

“We are going to revise Schedule 1 of CMC’s Solid Waste Management bylaw to hike the user fee of other business establishments and the revision process is under consideration,” said CMC deputy commissioner Amiya Kumar Panda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp