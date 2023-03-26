Elephant herd keeps Odisha villagers, forest officials on toes 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Panic has gripped residents of Bantala forest range area owing to the presence of a herd of around 30 elephants that has been wreaking havoc in the region since the last two months. Sources said locals living in the vicinity of Hindol range in Dhenkanal and Narsinghpur range in Cuttack district are more at risk since the pachyderms often intrude into their villages in the evening and damage crops and houses.

The tuskers’ herd move between Hindol and Bantala forest ranges as a result of which villagers of these areas are always under threat. Three days back, an elephant after separating from its herd, killed a 75-year-old man Ganeswar Behera while he was in his paddy field. Disgruntled over Behera’s death, locals alleged the incident took place due to apathy of the Forest department.

According to information, forest officials tried to chase the herd back into Hindol or Narasinghpur area but to no avail. “This tuskers’ herd has been causing damage to life and property. We tried to drive them away but haven’t been successful as yet. However, our squads are keeping an eye on their movement,” said forest ranger Niladri Sahoo.

Officials are also asking locals not to venture into the forests. “As many as 26 staff are at work to track the tuskers’ movement but still there’s a shortage of manpower to effectively handle the situation in the area,” Sahoo added.

