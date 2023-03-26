Home States Odisha

Elephant herd keeps Odisha villagers, forest officials on toes 

The tuskers’ herd move between Hindol and Bantala forest ranges as a result of which villagers of these areas are always under threat.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

elephant

For representational purposes| Express

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Panic has gripped residents of Bantala forest range area owing to the presence of a herd of around 30 elephants that has been wreaking havoc in the region since the last two months. Sources said locals living in the vicinity of Hindol range in Dhenkanal and Narsinghpur range in Cuttack district are more at risk since the pachyderms often intrude into their villages in the evening and damage crops and houses.

The tuskers’ herd move between Hindol and Bantala forest ranges as a result of which villagers of these areas are always under threat. Three days back, an elephant after separating from its herd, killed a 75-year-old man Ganeswar Behera while he was in his paddy field. Disgruntled over Behera’s death, locals alleged the incident took place due to apathy of the Forest department.

According to information, forest officials tried to chase the herd back into Hindol or Narasinghpur area but to no avail. “This tuskers’ herd has been causing damage to life and property. We tried to drive them away but haven’t been successful as yet. However, our squads are keeping an eye on their movement,” said forest ranger Niladri Sahoo.

Officials are also asking locals not to venture into the forests. “As many as 26 staff are at work to track the tuskers’ movement but still there’s a shortage of manpower to effectively handle the situation in the area,” Sahoo added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant herd Odisha
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp