Home States Odisha

Locals, forest officials of Odisha, West Bengal hold meet on ‘Human-Elephant Conflict Management’

The workshop was also attended by 50 frontline forest officials and staff of forest departments of both the states.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Herd of elephants image used for representational purpose. (Photo| Express)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the man-animal conflict continues to grip bordering districts of Odisha and West Bengal, ‘Save Elephant Foundation Trust’, an organisation working towards protection of the jumbos, organised an interactive workshop on ‘Human-Elephant Conflict Management’ for the locals and forest staff of Odisha and West Bengal border.

Around 120 locals, 60 each from bordering Deuli and Rasgobindapur and Jaleswar in Odisha and Keshrekha, Chardabila and Nayagram in West Bengal, affected by the conflict attended the workshop at Chandabila, a village in the neighbouring state.

The workshop was also attended by 50 frontline forest officials and staff of forest departments of both the states. West Bengal PCCF and HoFF Soumitra Dasgupta, who joined the workshop, said both the states should continue to work together in minimising the conflict.

Member Lokayukta Odisha and former PCCF Debabrata Swain emphasised on the need for direct interaction among the forest officials and people affected by the conflict in the border districts of the two states for early solution.

Trust chairman Rajanikant Jena said this is the first such workshop where forest officials as well as people of the affected areas of two states were brought together to share problems and discuss solutions to bring down human-elephant conflict.

Retired IFS officer and Save Elephant Foundation trustee Jitasatru Mohanty said villagers during the workshop expressed their perception towards the problem and its solution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Human-Elephant Conflict
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp