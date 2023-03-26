Locals, forest officials of Odisha, West Bengal hold meet on ‘Human-Elephant Conflict Management’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the man-animal conflict continues to grip bordering districts of Odisha and West Bengal, ‘Save Elephant Foundation Trust’, an organisation working towards protection of the jumbos, organised an interactive workshop on ‘Human-Elephant Conflict Management’ for the locals and forest staff of Odisha and West Bengal border.

Around 120 locals, 60 each from bordering Deuli and Rasgobindapur and Jaleswar in Odisha and Keshrekha, Chardabila and Nayagram in West Bengal, affected by the conflict attended the workshop at Chandabila, a village in the neighbouring state.

The workshop was also attended by 50 frontline forest officials and staff of forest departments of both the states. West Bengal PCCF and HoFF Soumitra Dasgupta, who joined the workshop, said both the states should continue to work together in minimising the conflict.

Member Lokayukta Odisha and former PCCF Debabrata Swain emphasised on the need for direct interaction among the forest officials and people affected by the conflict in the border districts of the two states for early solution.

Trust chairman Rajanikant Jena said this is the first such workshop where forest officials as well as people of the affected areas of two states were brought together to share problems and discuss solutions to bring down human-elephant conflict.

Retired IFS officer and Save Elephant Foundation trustee Jitasatru Mohanty said villagers during the workshop expressed their perception towards the problem and its solution.

