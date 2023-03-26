Home States Odisha

Malnourished child admitted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack

The DCPO along with the child development officer went to Ghatisahi and got Kuni admitted to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre at Sukinda.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A four-year-old malnourished child of Danagadi block in Jajpur district was admitted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack on Saturday.The district administration shifted Kuni, the daughter of Banku Hembram of Ghatisahi village under Ranagundi panchayat from Sukinda child care centre to the medicine ward of Sishu Bhawan after her condition deteriorated on Friday.

Kuni has been suffering from severe malnourishment and is so weak that she is unable to walk or sit.

“Though she is four years old, her body resembles that of a four-month-old infant. She has been bedridden since last couple of weeks,” said Kuni’s mother Tulasi. Sources said Banku, a casual labourer, has nine children including seven daughters and two sons. Feeding such a large family on a meagre income is an uphill task for Banku.

When Kuni’s plight came to the notice of Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore, he directed the district child protection officer (DCPO) to go to the village and take necessary steps for her treatment.The DCPO along with the child development officer went to Ghatisahi and got Kuni admitted to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre at Sukinda.

