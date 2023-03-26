Home States Odisha

Nalco and BARC develop bauxite CRM ‘BARC B1201’

CRMs are blocks of metal which come with certificates indicating the concentration of their various constituent elements along with their uncertainty levels.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

​ Director (P&T) of Nalco MP Mishra and head of NCCCM AC Sahayam launching BARC B1201 | Express ​

​ Director (P&T) of Nalco MP Mishra and head of NCCCM AC Sahayam launching BARC B1201 | Express ​

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a joint collaboration with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Nalco has developed a bauxite-certified reference material (CRM) dubbed BARC B1201.This is the first-of-its-kind CRM in India and the fifth in the world. The National Centre for Compositional Characterisation of Materials (NCCCM) of BARC has helped Nalco develop the material.

CRMs are blocks of metal that come with certificates indicating the concentration of their various constituent elements along with their uncertainty levels. Testing laboratories use certified reference materials to calibrate measuring instruments, evaluate test procedures and for quality control purposes.

BARC B1201 was formally launched by the director (P&T) of Nalco MP Mishra and head of NCCCM AC Sahayam on Friday. A method previously developed and validated in the laboratory, using single-step bauxite dissolution and subsequent quantitation was used for homogeneity studies and an inter-laboratory comparison exercise of the CRM.

The CRM was certified for nine property values - Al2O3, Fe2O3, SiO2, TiO2, V2O5, MnO, Cr2O3, MgO and LOI which are traceable to the international system of units. Congratulating the entire team involved in the development of the product, Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said the collaboration with BARC has resulted in developing the unique product required by the research laboratories.

The achievement will inspire the researchers for further innovation and will also add value to the cherished vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Make-in-India initiative, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BARC Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp