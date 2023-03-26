Nalco and BARC develop bauxite CRM ‘BARC B1201’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a joint collaboration with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Nalco has developed a bauxite-certified reference material (CRM) dubbed BARC B1201.This is the first-of-its-kind CRM in India and the fifth in the world. The National Centre for Compositional Characterisation of Materials (NCCCM) of BARC has helped Nalco develop the material.

CRMs are blocks of metal that come with certificates indicating the concentration of their various constituent elements along with their uncertainty levels. Testing laboratories use certified reference materials to calibrate measuring instruments, evaluate test procedures and for quality control purposes.

BARC B1201 was formally launched by the director (P&T) of Nalco MP Mishra and head of NCCCM AC Sahayam on Friday. A method previously developed and validated in the laboratory, using single-step bauxite dissolution and subsequent quantitation was used for homogeneity studies and an inter-laboratory comparison exercise of the CRM.

The CRM was certified for nine property values - Al2O3, Fe2O3, SiO2, TiO2, V2O5, MnO, Cr2O3, MgO and LOI which are traceable to the international system of units. Congratulating the entire team involved in the development of the product, Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said the collaboration with BARC has resulted in developing the unique product required by the research laboratories.

The achievement will inspire the researchers for further innovation and will also add value to the cherished vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Make-in-India initiative, he said.

