Odisha CM Naveen to visit Ganjam

The CM will then inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects apart from handing over cheques to three Mission Shakti groups.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Ganjam district on Sunday to attend several meetings and inaugurate a slew of development projects. He is scheduled to reach Kabisuryanagar for a felicitation programme by Mission Shakti self-help group members. Later at noon, Naveen will visit his home constituency Hinjili where a brief public meeting will be held in the presence of  Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi and Housing and Urban Development minister Usha Devi.

The CM will then inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects apart from handing over cheques to three Mission Shakti groups. This will be followed by the distribution of GKP Patta to the concerned beneficiaries. Later in the afternoon, the CM will head towards Onslow High School ground at Chhatrapur. Naveen will lay the foundation stone of the long-awaited Kansariganda Jalaysraya barrage that is aimed to mitigate the water crisis of nearly 100 villages of Chhatrapur, Purushottampur and Ganjam blocks.

